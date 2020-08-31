X

Coca-Cola Roxy will reopen in October with Fleetwood Mac tribute band

Atlanta-based Fleetwood Mac tribute band, Rumours, will play the Coca-Cola Roxy in October.
Credit: EMily Butler Photography

Atlanta Music Scene | 43 minutes ago
By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Concert will be the first since pandemic closed the venue in March.

The Fleetwood Mac tribute band, Rumours, will play the first show at the Coca-Cola Roxy since March with an 8 p.m. Oct. 9 performance.

The show will follow strict social distancing guidelines with table seating on the main floor and reserved seating in the balcony. About 500 tickets will be made available (venue capacity is 3,600). Face coverings are mandatory inside the venue and must be worn at all times unless eating or drinking.

Tickets for the show will go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 4 via cocacolaroxy.com (the box office is currently closed, so no in-person sales will be available). Tickets are $30 for reserved balcony seats and $130 for tables with four seats.

The Atlanta-based Rumours has performed nationwide, including Daryl Hall’s Daryl’s House Club and a weeklong residency at Disney World’s “Sounds Like Summer” concert series, as well as many venues in Atlanta.

Melissa Ruggieri

Melissa Ruggieri has covered music and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2010 and created the Atlanta Music Scene blog. She's kept vampire hours for more than two decades and remembers when MTV was awesome.

