Coca-Cola Roxy will reopen in October with Fleetwood Mac tribute band

The show will follow strict social distancing guidelines with table seating on the main floor and reserved seating in the balcony. About 500 tickets will be made available (venue capacity is 3,600). Face coverings are mandatory inside the venue and must be worn at all times unless eating or drinking.

Tickets for the show will go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 4 via cocacolaroxy.com (the box office is currently closed, so no in-person sales will be available). Tickets are $30 for reserved balcony seats and $130 for tables with four seats.