Dragon Con will take place in person this September in downtown Atlanta

Break out the costumes and prepare for the panels – Dragon Con will return to an in-person gathering in September.
The annual pop culture convention that celebrates all things sci-fi, fantasy and comics was forced to operate online last year due to the pandemic.
But this year, the event will again commandeer downtown Atlanta Sept. 2-6. For those reluctant to mingle with Wookies and X-Men, Dragon Con Goes Virtual will also return with a streaming membership for $10.
In-person memberships are currently on sale at dragoncon.org for $115 through June 18. The price increases to $125 from June 19-July 18 and then to $140, which will be in effect through the start of the show.
Organizers are still working out specifics and admit in a statement on the event website, “Dragon Con will most likely not look like it has in the past. What the means exactly, we aren’t sure.”
Among the dozens of guests booked for the 2021 installment are actors Eddie McClintock (“Warehouse 13,” “Bones”) and Garrett Wang (“Star Trek: Voyager”); illustrator Todd Lockwood (Dungeons & Dragons”); voice actor Dino Andrade (“New Looney Tunes”); and authors Jody Lynn Nye (“Rhythm of the Imperium”), Jeanne C. Stein (“The Anna Strong Vampire Chronicles”) and S.M. Stirling (”The Sea Peoples “).
Dragon Con is also encouraging the COVID-19 vaccine: “Science is amazing and we believe strongly in it and encourage everyone who is able to take the step and protect themselves.”