Doobie Brothers’ anniversary tour moves Atlanta show to 2022

The Doobie Brothers have rescheduled many of the dates on their 50th anniversary tour for a second time and bumped some shows to next summer.
The band will now play Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta on June 7, 2022. The show was originally scheduled for June 14, 2020, then moved to July 23, 2021.
This anniversary tour features a reunion with Michael McDonald, along with fellow Doobies Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons and John McFee.
Many of the earlier summer 2021 dates have been shuffled to late August or fall, while others, including Atlanta, Charlotte and Tampa, shifted to 2022.
Current tickets will be honored at the new dates, or refunds are available at point of purchase.