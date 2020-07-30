Classic R.E.M. Glastonbury Festival performance will air on YouTube in August

Their performance, from June 25, 1999, came after sets from Blondie, Bush and Hole, among other artists.

Singer Michael Stipe recalled, “Hole did such a great set, I was like—I’ve got to ramp this up, I’ve got to be great. I think it was maybe a moment for R.E.M. and the UK where we had kind of been forgotten or pushed aside by younger bands, and that was a particular moment at Glastonbury where I think we pulled ourselves back to the front of the line and actually proved, this is what we’re capable of. It was a great show for us!”