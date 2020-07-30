Classic R.E.M. Glastonbury Festival performance will air on YouTube in August

As part of a continued celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Glastonbury Festival, the 1999 headline set from R.E.M. will be released at 3 p.m. ET on Aug. 6 via the BBC rebroadcast on YouTube for a 72-hour viewing window.
Their performance, from June 25, 1999, came after sets from Blondie, Bush and Hole, among other artists.
Singer Michael Stipe recalled, “Hole did such a great set, I was like—I’ve got to ramp this up, I’ve got to be great. I think it was maybe a moment for R.E.M. and the UK where we had kind of been forgotten or pushed aside by younger bands, and that was a particular moment at Glastonbury where I think we pulled ourselves back to the front of the line and actually proved, this is what we’re capable of. It was a great show for us!”
R.E.M.‘s set included “The One I Love,” “Losing My Religion,” “Man on the Moon,” “Everybody Hurts,” “Daysleeper” and “It’s the End of the World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine).”
The audio from the performance was recently released as part of the band’s “R.E.M. at the BBC” collection.