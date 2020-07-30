Breaking News

Classic R.E.M. Glastonbury Festival performance will air on YouTube in August

R.E.M. performed a memorable set at Glastonbury Festival in 1999.
Atlanta Music Scene | 42 minutes ago
By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

As part of a continued celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Glastonbury Festival, the 1999 headline set from R.E.M. will be released at 3 p.m. ET on Aug. 6 via the BBC rebroadcast on YouTube for a 72-hour viewing window.

Their performance, from June 25, 1999, came after sets from Blondie, Bush and Hole, among other artists.

Singer Michael Stipe recalled, “Hole did such a great set, I was like—I’ve got to ramp this up, I’ve got to be great. I think it was maybe a moment for R.E.M. and the UK where we had kind of been forgotten or pushed aside by younger bands, and that was a particular moment at Glastonbury where I think we pulled ourselves back to the front of the line and actually proved, this is what we’re capable of. It was a great show for us!”

R.E.M.‘s set included “The One I Love,” “Losing My Religion,” “Man on the Moon,” “Everybody Hurts,” “Daysleeper” and “It’s the End of the World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine).”

The audio from the performance was recently released as part of the band’s “R.E.M. at the BBC” collection.

Melissa Ruggieri

Melissa Ruggieri has covered music and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2010 and created the Atlanta Music Scene blog. She's kept vampire hours for more than two decades and remembers when MTV was awesome.

