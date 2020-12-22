City Winery Atlanta will ‘go into hibernation mode’ for the winter

After reopening in October with a spate of socially distanced concerts, City Winery Atlanta is pausing operations again.
The venue/winery in Ponce City Market announced Monday night that it will “go into hibernation mode for a few months” due to financial strain. “With the recent, rapid increase of Covid-19 cases, we are unable to financially sustain the business unless we make difficult decisions to brace for the winter during this ongoing pandemic,” said a note to patrons from City Winery founder Michael Dorff.
The goal is to reopen the business in the first quarter of 2021; the $900 billion coronavirus relief bill agreed upon by Congress incorporates the Save Our Stages Act and is expected to include a $15 billion Small Project Assistance Program grant to aid cultural institutions including theaters and independent venues.
Since reopening, City Winery staged many concerts, including Chrisette Michele earlier this month.
City Winery locations in Philadelphia, Boston and Washington D.C. will also temporarily close. Wine can still be ordered online and will be shipped from the Hudson Valley location in New York.