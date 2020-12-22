X

City Winery Atlanta will ‘go into hibernation mode’ for the winter

Grammy winner Chrisette Michele played the first of two sold out concerts at the City Winery on Sunday, December 13, 2020. The show featured limited capacity with social distancing of the tables in the intimate venue. Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Grammy winner Chrisette Michele played the first of two sold out concerts at the City Winery on Sunday, December 13, 2020. The show featured limited capacity with social distancing of the tables in the intimate venue. Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta Music Scene | 44 minutes ago
By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

After reopening in October with a spate of socially distanced concerts, City Winery Atlanta is pausing operations again.

The venue/winery in Ponce City Market announced Monday night that it will “go into hibernation mode for a few months” due to financial strain. “With the recent, rapid increase of Covid-19 cases, we are unable to financially sustain the business unless we make difficult decisions to brace for the winter during this ongoing pandemic,” said a note to patrons from City Winery founder Michael Dorff.

The goal is to reopen the business in the first quarter of 2021; the $900 billion coronavirus relief bill agreed upon by Congress incorporates the Save Our Stages Act and is expected to include a $15 billion Small Project Assistance Program grant to aid cultural institutions including theaters and independent venues.

Since reopening, City Winery staged many concerts, including Chrisette Michele earlier this month.

City Winery locations in Philadelphia, Boston and Washington D.C. will also temporarily close. Wine can still be ordered online and will be shipped from the Hudson Valley location in New York.

Follow the Atlanta Music Scene on Facebook and Twitter.

About the Author

ajc.com

Melissa Ruggieri

Melissa Ruggieri has covered music and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2010 and created the Atlanta Music Scene blog. She's kept vampire hours for more than two decades and remembers when MTV was awesome.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.