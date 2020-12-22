City Winery Atlanta will ‘go into hibernation mode’ for the winter

The venue/winery in Ponce City Market announced Monday night that it will “go into hibernation mode for a few months” due to financial strain. “With the recent, rapid increase of Covid-19 cases, we are unable to financially sustain the business unless we make difficult decisions to brace for the winter during this ongoing pandemic,” said a note to patrons from City Winery founder Michael Dorff.

The goal is to reopen the business in the first quarter of 2021; the $900 billion coronavirus relief bill agreed upon by Congress incorporates the Save Our Stages Act and is expected to include a $15 billion Small Project Assistance Program grant to aid cultural institutions including theaters and independent venues.