Bon Jovi will play drive-in theater concert, including Atlanta viewing

Bon Jovi will play a recorded drive-in concert that will be shown in Atlanta, as well as numerous other cities around the country. Photo: Norma Jean Roy
Credit: HANDOUT

Atlanta Music Scene | 34 minutes ago
By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Bon Jovi will kick off this year’s Encore Drive-In Nights, a concert series started last year when the coronavirus pandemic initially nixed touring.

A filmed, never-before-seen concert from the band will be shown on May 22 at about 300 drive-ins and outdoor theaters around the country, including Atlanta’s Starlight Drive-In and the Tiger Drive-In in Tiger.

The show will start at approximately 8:30 p.m. (typically at sundown).

Tickets for the event will go on sale at noon April 29 via bonjoviconcert.com. Each $68 ticket admits one standard passenger car or truck (no RVs or limos) with no more than six people.

General admission parking is first-come, first-served. No outside food or beverage is permitted unless a food and beverage permit is purchased through Encore Drive-In Nights or the venue directly. Visit encorenights.com for more information about COVID-19 safety protocols.

Last year, Encore Drive-In Nights hosted concerts from Garth Brooks, Metallica, Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani and Kane Brown.

