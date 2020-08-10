Breaking News

Metallica concert will air at drive-in theaters around the country, including Atlanta

Metallica is coming to rock a drive-in theater near you.
Atlanta Music Scene | 1 hour ago
By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The band is filming the special show in California

Metallica is taking over the drive-ins later this month.

The rockers are the latest artists to participate in the Encore Drive-In Nights Series, which started in June with Garth Brooks and continued last month with Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

Metallica will film their first concert in nearly a year near their Northern California headquarters and the resulting show will air around the country on Aug. 29. The concert will also feature a performance from Three Days Grace.

In Georgia, the Metallica event will be shown at 9 p.m. at the Starlight Drive-In in Atlanta and the Tiger Drive-In in Tiger.

Tickets for the filmed concert are $115 per vehicle (for up to six people). Pre-sale tickets for the band’s Fifth Member fan club will go on sale Aug. 12; the general on-sale takes place at noon Aug. 14 via ticketmaster.com. Every ticket purchase includes four digital downloads of “S&M2,” Metallica’s album that documents their two concerts with the San Francisco Symphony.

