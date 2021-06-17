Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame celebrates inductees at inaugural ceremony

Some artists, including Elliott, Caesar, Franklin and OutKast’s Big Boi, participated in the event, while others, such as Jones, sent thanks via video and some posthumous honorees were represented by family.

Sitting at a table with her sisters, Brown’s daughter, Deanna Brown Thomas, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that she hopes younger generations will be inspired by seeing her father’s plaque and the crown emblem emblazoning it and salute the trailblazers of his generation.

“I love being James Brown’s daughter on days like this,” she said. “It’s important for people to remember that in his day, he had to do the work. There was no Auto-Tune to make you sound better, no social media. You had to come in with raw talent. AND he was doing it in the days of segregation…He left this world better than the world he was born into. He left us all messaging that will be here ‘til the end of time.”

Christian Combs, son of Sean Combs, poses with his father's plaque on the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame in downtown Atlanta. Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Another honoree, Sean Combs, wasn’t able to attend because of work commitments in Los Angeles (he’s recording a new album). But his lookalike son, Christian, told the AJC about how his father’s legendary work ethic has affected him.

“I know it sounds clichéd, but to never stop, can’t stop, won’t stop and go harder than anyone else, that’s what he’s taught me,” the 23-year-old Combs said.

He added that the walk of fame honor is one of his father’s “biggest accomplishments” because, “his main goal is to shed light on black excellence.”

Kirk Franklin poses with his plaque on the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame in downtown Atlanta. Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Prior to the outdoor ceremony kicking off, the Pebblebrook High School marching band paraded down Martin Luther King Jr. Drive with a performance that introduced comments from State Rep. Erica Thomas (“We are going to see in the news that we are celebrating our Black history!”); Michael Mauldin, chairman of the Black American Music Association (“This whole block and beyond will be lined for years to come.”); and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance-Bottoms, herself related to music royalty as the daughter of ’60s R&B singer Major Lance (“Big Boi is here – my kids are going to be so excited about that,” she joked).

As Atlanta-based producer Dallas Austin mingled with the Brown family, taking photos of his plaque, and Caesar and her family posed for photos with well-wishers, the scene symbolized celebration and respect – both of which will live on in those Atlanta sidewalks.