Billie Eilish to perform special recording session on SiriusXM

Eilish’s special will debut at 5 p.m. Dec. 3 (on Channel 36) and air throughout the weekend, as well as remain available on demand on the SiriusXM app.

In addition to the performance (Eilish’s rendition of the Beatles’ “Something” also makes the cut), the singer and producer-musician-brother Finneas will chat with Alt Nation’s Jeff Regan about the music they recorded during quarantine and plans for 2021.