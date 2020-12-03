Billie Eilish to perform special recording session on SiriusXM

An exclusive Billie Eilish recording session will air on SiriusXM’s Alt Nation, including acoustic versions of “Therefore I Am,” “Everything I Wanted” and “Ocean Eyes.”
Eilish’s special will debut at 5 p.m. Dec. 3 (on Channel 36) and air throughout the weekend, as well as remain available on demand on the SiriusXM app.
In addition to the performance (Eilish’s rendition of the Beatles’ “Something” also makes the cut), the singer and producer-musician-brother Finneas will chat with Alt Nation’s Jeff Regan about the music they recorded during quarantine and plans for 2021.
Eilish, who swept the four major categories at the 2020 Grammy Awards – including song, record and album of the year – also picked up four nominations for the 2021 ceremony, most notably song and record of the year nods for “Everything I Wanted.”
