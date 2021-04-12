Bad Bunny will visit Atlanta on 2022 arena tour

Bad Bunny will kick off a tour in February that hits 25 cities, including Atlanta.
The Puerto Rican rapper-singer will play State Farm Arena at 7 p.m. March 27 on his “El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo” – the live support for his album of the same name released in November.
A pre-sale begins at noon April 15, with tickets on sale to the general public at noon April 16 via ticketmaster.com.
Bad Bunny (aka Benito Ocasio) won his first Grammy Award this year for best Latin pop or urban album for “YHLQMDLG,” his second studio album released in February 2020.
In November 2019, Bad Bunny performed at State Farm Arena on his “X100PRE Tour,” which was halted a few months later due to COVID-19.