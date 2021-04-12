ajc logo
X

Bad Bunny will visit Atlanta on 2022 arena tour

Bad Bunny arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Bad Bunny arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Credit: Jordan Strauss

Credit: Jordan Strauss

Atlanta Music Scene | 31 minutes ago
By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Bad Bunny will kick off a tour in February that hits 25 cities, including Atlanta.

The Puerto Rican rapper-singer will play State Farm Arena at 7 p.m. March 27 on his “El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo” – the live support for his album of the same name released in November.

A pre-sale begins at noon April 15, with tickets on sale to the general public at noon April 16 via ticketmaster.com.

ExploreKane Brown readies fall tour, including Atlanta stop at State Farm Arena

Bad Bunny (aka Benito Ocasio) won his first Grammy Award this year for best Latin pop or urban album for “YHLQMDLG,” his second studio album released in February 2020.

In November 2019, Bad Bunny performed at State Farm Arena on his “X100PRE Tour,” which was halted a few months later due to COVID-19.

Follow the Atlanta Music Scene on Facebook and Twitter.

About the Author

ajc.com

Melissa Ruggieri

Melissa Ruggieri has covered music and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2010 and created the Atlanta Music Scene blog. She's kept vampire hours for more than two decades and remembers when MTV was awesome.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top