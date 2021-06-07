Atlanta’s Terminus Records offering vinyl reissues from Col. Bruce Hampton, Precious Bryant and more

More than 20 years after its creation, Atlanta-based Terminus Records will reissue 11 titles on vinyl, including work from Col. Bruce Hampton, blues singer/guitarist Precious Bryant and Americana pioneer Danny Barnes.
Works from those three artists (“Arkansas,” “Fool Me Good” and “Dirt on the Angel,” respectively) will be released June 12 in conjunction with Record Store Day.
Other upcoming releases include Slang (featuring Dave Schools of Widespread Panic and Layng Martine III); songwriter Jerry Joseph; gospel bluesman Boyd Rivers; psychedelic funk band Big Ass Truck; and experimental jazz ensemble Mylab.
All of the original recordings have been remastered and are being pressed by Kindercore Vinyl in Athens.
During a five-year period starting in 1999, Terminus Records, founded by brothers Jeff and Steve Bransford, released more than 30 records that focused on roots, rock, jazz and electronic music. This year, Terminus partnered with Mempho Records for a new direction as a vinyl reissue label with distribution via Think Indie.
Here is the full release schedule.
Precious Bryant – “The Truth”
Danny Barnes & Thee Old Codgers – “Things I Done Wrong”
June 12, 2021 (Record Store Day):
Col. Bruce Hampton – “Arkansas” (colored vinyl)
Precious Bryant – “Fool Me Good” (colored vinyl)
Danny Barnes – “Dirt on the Angel” (colored vinyl)
July 2, 2021
Slang – “Bellwether Project” (colored vinyl)
Big Ass Truck – “Who Let You in Here?”
July 23, 2021
Jerry Joseph & The Jackmormons – “Conscious Contact” (black + colored vinyl)
Boyd Rivers – “You Can’t Make Me Doubt”
Mylab – “Mylab” (colored vinyl)
Col. Bruce Hampton – “Arkansas” (black vinyl)
Precious Bryant – “Fool Me Good’ (black vinyl)
Danny Barnes – “Dirt on the Angel” (black vinyl)
August 13, 2021
Slang – “More Talk About Tonight” (colored vinyl)