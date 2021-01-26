Atlanta concert changes: André Rieu reschedules for 2022, Halsey cancels

André Rieu has rescheduled his Atlanta concert for a second time since its original date in 2020.
The Dutch violinist, who postponed his 2020 tour at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, had rerouted for a March 8, 2021 date at State Farm Arena. The ongoing pandemic has forced the tour to reschedule until next year, when Rieu will kick off his run of U.S. shows March 9, 2022, at the arena.
Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. Rieu’s tour will also play several dates in Florida (Jacksonville, Orlando, Sunrise and Tampa), as well as Phoenix, San Diego, Las Vegas and, in California, Anaheim and Oakland.
In other concert changes, Halsey has canceled her “Manic World Tour” after rescheduling from 2020. The outing had a June 18 date slated for Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood.
“Despite our absolute best efforts, there is no guarantee I’ll be able to tour the currently scheduled dates,” she wrote in a statement. “I miss seeing all of you in the crowd every night more than anything, but I need to prioritize your health and safety. That being said, the Manic tour is now officially canceled. As much as we wanted to hold out hope that this tour could eventually happen, our priority is now getting your ticket money back to you immediately.”
Refunds will be forthcoming from point of purchase.