Atlanta concert changes: André Rieu reschedules for 2022, Halsey cancels

The Dutch violinist, who postponed his 2020 tour at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, had rerouted for a March 8, 2021 date at State Farm Arena. The ongoing pandemic has forced the tour to reschedule until next year, when Rieu will kick off his run of U.S. shows March 9, 2022, at the arena.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. Rieu’s tour will also play several dates in Florida (Jacksonville, Orlando, Sunrise and Tampa), as well as Phoenix, San Diego, Las Vegas and, in California, Anaheim and Oakland.