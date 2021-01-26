X

Atlanta concert changes: André Rieu reschedules for 2022, Halsey cancels

Andre Rieu has rescheduled his Atlanta concert for 2021. Photo: Govert de Roos
Andre Rieu has rescheduled his Atlanta concert for 2021. Photo: Govert de Roos

Credit: Govert de Roos

Credit: Govert de Roos

Atlanta Music Scene | 9 minutes ago
By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

André Rieu has rescheduled his Atlanta concert for a second time since its original date in 2020.

The Dutch violinist, who postponed his 2020 tour at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, had rerouted for a March 8, 2021 date at State Farm Arena. The ongoing pandemic has forced the tour to reschedule until next year, when Rieu will kick off his run of U.S. shows March 9, 2022, at the arena.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. Rieu’s tour will also play several dates in Florida (Jacksonville, Orlando, Sunrise and Tampa), as well as Phoenix, San Diego, Las Vegas and, in California, Anaheim and Oakland.

Halsey has canceled her rescheduled 2021 tour. Photo: Capitol Records
Halsey has canceled her rescheduled 2021 tour. Photo: Capitol Records

In other concert changes, Halsey has canceled her “Manic World Tour” after rescheduling from 2020. The outing had a June 18 date slated for Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood.

“Despite our absolute best efforts, there is no guarantee I’ll be able to tour the currently scheduled dates,” she wrote in a statement. “I miss seeing all of you in the crowd every night more than anything, but I need to prioritize your health and safety. That being said, the Manic tour is now officially canceled. As much as we wanted to hold out hope that this tour could eventually happen, our priority is now getting your ticket money back to you immediately.”

Refunds will be forthcoming from point of purchase.

About the Author

ajc.com

Melissa Ruggieri

Melissa Ruggieri has covered music and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2010 and created the Atlanta Music Scene blog. She's kept vampire hours for more than two decades and remembers when MTV was awesome.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.