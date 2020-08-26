Athens band Pylon to release comprehensive box set

The box set will include remastered versions of the studio albums “Gyrate” (1980) and “Chomp” (1983) which have been remastered from their original tapes. “Gyrate” returns to vinyl for the first time in 32 years, and this is the first vinyl pressing of “Chomp” in 37 years.

Fans will be even more excited about the rarities the set includes. Among the 47 total tracks, there are 18 unreleased recordings spread. “Razz Tape,” a previously unreleased 13-track session recorded by longtime friend of the band and Athens record store owner Chris Rasmussen, predates the band’s 1979 debut single “Cool”/“Dub.” It also includes 11 song recorded before frontman Vanessa Briscoe Hay joined the band.

“Pylon Box” will also include a 200-page hardbound book autographed by the surviving members of the band: Hay, Michael Lachowski, and Curtis Crowe. It includes writings by the members of R.E.M, Jon King and Hugo Burnham of Gang of Four, Kate Pierson of B-52′s, Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein of Sleater-Kinney, Bradford Cox of Deerhunter and many more fans of the band.

In addition to the box set, the University of Georgia Special Collections Building will host an exhibit called Pylon Collection, which will showcase photographs, artifacts and more from Sept. 18-Dec. 24.