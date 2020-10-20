Allman Brothers Band to reissue 1970 Atlanta International Pop Festival performance

In 1970, The Allman Brothers Band landed a prime spot on the lineup of the Atlanta International Pop Festival.
It was the second year for the event spearheaded by Alex Cooley, then a young concert promoter intent on bringing rock ‘n’ roll to the South, and ABB had yet to break through.
But their performance in front of nearly 400,000 music fans at Middle Georgia Raceway in Byron provided an ample boost to their career.
On Oct. 23, a digital release of “The Allman Brothers Band – Live at the Atlanta International Pop Festival” will arrive, with a 2-CD set due in March.
The recording features more than 150 minutes of music from their two-night set, including a 28-minute “Mountain Jam” and 11-minute “In Memory of Elizabeth Reed,” along with now-classics “Statesboro Blues,” “Whipping Post” and “Trouble No More.”
Presenting the music at the fest was the original lineup of Gregg Allman on keyboards and vocals, guitarists Duane Allman and Dickey Betts, Berry Oakley on bass and drummers Butch Trucks and Jaimoe.
Some of the ABB songs from the pop festival performance were previously released in 1971, along with selections from Jimi Hendrix, Johnny Winter, Poco, Sly and the Family Stone and other acts who played the concert. In 2003, Sony Legacy released the band’s Pop Festival performance in full, but it has been out of print since; this is its first digital release.