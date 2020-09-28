Allman Betts Band will play Coca-Cola Roxy in October

Tickets will be sold for seated tables on the floor ($130 for up to four guests) and reserved balcony seats ($36-$50); sales begin at 10 a.m. Oct. 1 online only (cocacolaroxy.com or livenation.com) as the box office is still closed. Pre-sales begin at 10 a.m. Sept. 30.

This is the second concert slated for the Roxy, which will edge back into indoor live shows on Oct. 9 with Rumours, the Atlanta-based Fleetwood Mac tribute band. The 500-ish tickets made available for that show have sold out (about the same number will be made available for Allman Betts).