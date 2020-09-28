Allman Betts Band will play Coca-Cola Roxy in October

The Coca-Cola Roxy will host its second socially distanced, reduced-capacity concert when the Allman Betts Band takes the stage at 8 p.m. Oct. 29.
Tickets will be sold for seated tables on the floor ($130 for up to four guests) and reserved balcony seats ($36-$50); sales begin at 10 a.m. Oct. 1 online only (cocacolaroxy.com or livenation.com) as the box office is still closed. Pre-sales begin at 10 a.m. Sept. 30.
This is the second concert slated for the Roxy, which will edge back into indoor live shows on Oct. 9 with Rumours, the Atlanta-based Fleetwood Mac tribute band. The 500-ish tickets made available for that show have sold out (about the same number will be made available for Allman Betts).
With both upcoming events, face coverings are mandatory inside the venue and must be worn at all times unless eating or drinking. A list of other safety and sanitary precautions being taken are available on the venue website.
The Allman Betts Band - Devon Allman, Duane Betts, Berry Oakley Jr. (son of original Allman Brothers Band bassist Berry Oakley), Johnny Stachela, John Ginty, R. Scott Bryan and John Lum – released its second album, “Bless Your Heart,” in late August.
The band’s live show will feature new music from the band, solo projects and classic material from the Allman Brothers and Gregg Allman in honor of the 50th anniversary of ABB.