Afropunk goes virtual as free Planet Afropunk event

The annual event in celebration of Black culture branched out from its Brooklyn origins into Atlanta in 2016. But the continued coronavirus pandemic mandated a switch this year to the virtual festival, Planet Afropunk.

Headliners are Afrobeats singer Tiwa Savage, Houston rapper Tobe Nwigwe and Washington D.C. singer Ari Lennox; the rest of the lineup includes Sampa The Great, Petite Noir, Smino, Masego, Serpentwithfeet, Moses Sumney and Moonchild Sanelly.