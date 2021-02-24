New research shows why you might want to lay off high fructose foods

The health impacts of foods high in fructose are understood when it comes to associations with Type 2 diabetes, obesity and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. But new findings have led researchers to discover its impact on the immune system.
Scientists at Swansea University in the U.K. have collaborated with those at the University of Bristol and the Francis Crick Institute in London to look into this. They’ve conducted a study that indicates consuming a diet high in the simple sugar may inhibit the proper functioning of the immune system.
According to a news release, the manner in which this can affect people has only recently been understood.
A study published this week in the journal Nature Communications reveals that consuming a diet high in fructose leads to an inflamed immune system. That causes more reactive molecules which are tied to inflammation. This kind of swelling can lead to damaged cells and tissues and contribute to organs and body systems failing to work properly, thus causing disease.
Researchers wrote fructose is “the second most abundant dietary sugar found in humans.”
Biomedical sciences lecturer and immunologist at Swansea University Dr. Nick Jones noted, “research into different components of our diet can help us understand what might contribute to inflammation and disease and what could be best harnessed to improve health and wellbeing.”
The study’s findings have produced more understanding about how fructose can be tied to diabetes and obesity. It also adds to the evidence about the harmful impacts of eating high amounts of fructose.
“Our study is exciting because it takes us a step further towards understanding why some diets can lead to ill health,” Dr. Emma Vincent in the Bristol Medical School, populational health sciences said in a statement.
While the information on how fructose can impact the immune system is new, its impact on the risk of developing diabetes isn’t revelatory.
A 2018 study revealed consuming sodas, which are filled with added fructose, produces harmful effects on people with and without diabetes.