New research shows why you might want to lay off high fructose foods

Biomedical sciences lecturer and immunologist at Swansea University Dr. Nick Jones noted, “research into different components of our diet can help us understand what might contribute to inflammation and disease and what could be best harnessed to improve health and wellbeing.”

The study’s findings have produced more understanding about how fructose can be tied to diabetes and obesity. It also adds to the evidence about the harmful impacts of eating high amounts of fructose.

“Our study is exciting because it takes us a step further towards understanding why some diets can lead to ill health,” Dr. Emma Vincent in the Bristol Medical School, populational health sciences said in a statement.

While the information on how fructose can impact the immune system is new, its impact on the risk of developing diabetes isn’t revelatory.

A 2018 study revealed consuming sodas, which are filled with added fructose, produces harmful effects on people with and without diabetes.