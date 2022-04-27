Morris Brown College completes 20-year journey to accreditation.The Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools voted Tuesday to grant Morris Brown full accreditation status, meaning its students can receive federal aid.The school lost its accreditation in 2002 due to the school’s ballooning debt.“We’re excited about it. A lot of people had written us off. But due to a lot of hard work and dedication, we were able to regain our accreditation.”, Morris Brown president Dr. Kevin E. James .The college has planned a news conference Thursday to formally announce the reaccreditation