Combined Shape Caption

Morning workouts prove to be more beneficial for women, new study says.A new study says that working out at certain times can reduce belly fat and lower blood pressure.For women who workout in the morning saw a higher reduction of belly fat and blood pressure.As for men, workouts were more beneficial when exercise was in the evening. .Men who worked out in the evening say weight loss, lower blood pressure, and heart disease.The study lasted for 12 weeks with each participant seeing great results. Some say consistency was key to the weight loss.Either way, one thing is undeniable...The best results come when healthier habits are created and executed