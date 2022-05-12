Mental Preparation Tips for Expectant Parents. .When others find out you're pregnant, here comes the book recommendations, list of baby names and more. .While it's easy to focus on the material aspect - we can't ignore the importance of mental preparation. .Over 80% of expecting mothers experience postpartum depression - only 40% seek help.Experts share tips to help prepare mentally before and during pregnancy.Know the signs.From overwhelming feelings of hopelessness, suicidal thoughts, and difficulty connecting with the baby - there are many signs to PPD.Take a break .Ask for help.Those struggling with PPD are encourage to call the Postpartum International Helpline : 1-800-944-4773