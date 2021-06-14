Mayo Clinic: What are cluster headaches?

Cluster headaches occur in cyclical patterns or cluster periods that can last from weeks to months. During a cluster period, headaches usually occur daily, sometimes several times a day. A single attack can last from 15 minutes to three hours.

The attacks often occur at the same time each day, most often at night, and usually one to two hours after bedtime. Cluster periods usually are followed by remission periods when the headaches stop. Remission periods can last from months to years.