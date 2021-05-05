Mayo Clinic: Children also face long-term effects of COVID-19

“One of the really challenging things about long COVID-19 is it’s not one condition or one set of symptoms,” says Rajapakse. “People are describing a variety of different symptoms, like profound fatigue, muscle aches, pains, sore throat, fevers, breathing difficulties, and each person almost has a unique kind of constellation of these symptoms. These symptoms can go on for varying periods of time and be of varying severity.”

Long COVID-19 symptoms may include:

Tiredness or fatigue

Difficulty thinking or concentrating (sometimes referred to as “brain fog”)

Headache

Loss of smell or taste

Dizziness on standing

It’s not yet known why or how often some people experience long-haul COVID-19 symptoms. These symptoms can also overlap with symptoms of many other chronic medical conditions, making it important that a thorough medical evaluation is performed to ensure there is not another medical issue causing the symptoms.

“There are questions as to whether these symptoms are arising because of the impact of the virus itself on certain organ systems, or is this more of an impact of your immune system and how it responded to the infection? There are different possibilities for what could be causing this,” Rajapakse said. “But I think the initial focus has been helping to identify these patients, getting them to medical care that can help them, and trying to understand what the underlying issue is here that’s driving this.”

