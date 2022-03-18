Mary Miles Perdue celebrates her 100th birthday.Mary Miles Perdue, who turns 100 on March 26, 2022 has lived in Atlanta for over 90 years. .She says at nearly 100 years old, she feels “real good.” Her great-grandson, Gari Askew, says she’s always taught him the importance of staying active. .Perdue, pictured here with her daughter, Jessie, has seen profound cultural change take place over the course of her 90 years in Atlanta, including desegregation. .Perdue, pictured with her great-great grandson, Cassius Askew, will be celebrating her 100th birthday with her family