Malia Obama reportedly joining Donald Glover on new Amazon series

Glover, whose hometown is Stone Mountain, is said to have a multi-year, eight-figure deal with Amazon. It will allegedly include a kind of content channel that will highlight the work of the actor, rapper, singer, writer and producer. It will also place the spotlight on curated titles on Amazon’s Prime Video hub.

While Amazon declined to comment to THR, the industry publication’s sources noted that Malia Obama is among the creatives who have been tapped to join the writers room on a possible series called “Hive.” The show is said to focus on a figure akin to Beyoncé. With the writing staff already being gathered, no other details have been offered and Amazon declined to comment to the publication on the show.