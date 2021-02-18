Malia Obama reportedly joining Donald Glover on new Amazon series

Donald Glover’s reported overall deal with Amazon allegedly involves Malia Obama.
Here’s how.
The metro Atlanta native has reportedly left his deal with FX, which airs the series “Atlanta,” to make projects for the e-commerce company, The Hollywood Reporter said Wednesday, citing sources. The new deal won’t impact “Atlanta,” which has been renewed for seasons 3 and 4. Production is set to start on both shows next month, according to TV Line.
Glover, whose hometown is Stone Mountain, is said to have a multi-year, eight-figure deal with Amazon. It will allegedly include a kind of content channel that will highlight the work of the actor, rapper, singer, writer and producer. It will also place the spotlight on curated titles on Amazon’s Prime Video hub.
While Amazon declined to comment to THR, the industry publication’s sources noted that Malia Obama is among the creatives who have been tapped to join the writers room on a possible series called “Hive.” The show is said to focus on a figure akin to Beyoncé. With the writing staff already being gathered, no other details have been offered and Amazon declined to comment to the publication on the show.
That 22-year-old Obama, who is currently in her fourth year at Harvard University, would join Glover’s writing staff or any series shouldn’t come as a surprise.
The older daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama worked as an intern on the former HBO series “Girls,” and the CBS drama series “Extant,” which starred Halle Berry.
“She was interning at HBO and they thought, what if she comes a couple of days a week to the set of ‘Girls,’” the show’s creator and star Lena Dunham told “The Howard Stern Show” in 2017. “Obviously, we weren’t making her go get our coffee … but she wanted to do all the jobs, that was the cool thing.”