Spike Lee’s children to make history as Golden Globes Ambassadors

The brother and sister duo, who also have their mother, Lee’s wife Tonya Lewis Lee, to thank for their filmmaking forays, discussed what it’s like to follow in their famous father’s footsteps with Entertainment Tonight.

“I think what both of my parents instilled in us from a very early age is that anything you want, as long as you’re willing to put in the work and dedication into it, you can make happen. I think my sister and I really embodied that and I think that’s something we apply to all aspects to our lives,” Jackson told ET in Janurary.

For the first time in Golden Globes history, hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will present the show on separate coasts — Fey will be in New York and Poehler will host from Los Angeles. The program will air live across the nation on NBC Sunday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m.