Spike Lee’s children to make history as Golden Globes Ambassadors

The 2021 Golden Globe Awards will be different in several ways this year, but it’s not just because of changes related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Spike Lee’s children are going to make Hollywood history.
Satchel and Jackson Lee have been appointed Golden Globe Ambassadors this year, making it the first time in the history of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association that two siblings of color have held the position. Additionally, Jackson is the first Black male Ambassador.
The 26- and 24-year-old siblings will assist in handing out trophies at the 78th annual event and work to raise awareness around their chosen philanthropic causes.
“We have been watching the Golden Globes since we can remember. We’re proud to carry our father’s legacy of storytelling to bring attention to communities close to our hearts,” Satchel Lee, who was the creative director of DRØME, a queer and intersectional arts, and culture magazine, said in a statement. “This year has illuminated just how disproportionately Black and brown people and the LGBTQ+ communities are affected by pre-existing conditions, so it’s an honor for me to be able to shine a spotlight on the heroic doctors and nurses at Callen-Lorde who work tirelessly to care for some of the most vulnerable people in New York City.”
The brother and sister duo, who also have their mother, Lee’s wife Tonya Lewis Lee, to thank for their filmmaking forays, discussed what it’s like to follow in their famous father’s footsteps with Entertainment Tonight.
“I think what both of my parents instilled in us from a very early age is that anything you want, as long as you’re willing to put in the work and dedication into it, you can make happen. I think my sister and I really embodied that and I think that’s something we apply to all aspects to our lives,” Jackson told ET in Janurary.
For the first time in Golden Globes history, hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will present the show on separate coasts — Fey will be in New York and Poehler will host from Los Angeles. The program will air live across the nation on NBC Sunday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m.