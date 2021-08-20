ajc logo
Ludacris to headline concert following voting rights march

Atlanta rapper and actor Ludacris will perform at Centennial Olympic Park on Aug. 28.
Atlanta rapper and actor Ludacris will perform at Centennial Olympic Park on Aug. 28.

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
The Aug. 28 march ends at Centennial Park where the Atlanta rap legend will perform.

It has been 58 years since the March on Washington where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. made his historic “I Have a Dream” speech.

To commemorate the anniversary of the speech and its call to action, a March on for Voting Rights march, rally and concert will be held in downtown Atlanta on Saturday, Aug. 28. The rally will be one of several across the country calling on Congress to address a recent spate of laws across the nation that critics say restrict voting rights. Scheduled to participate in the march and rally are U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta; Bernice King; former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin; and former NAACP President Ben Jealous.

The event begins with a march starting at historic Ebenezer Baptist Church at 11 a.m. and will continue on to the park. The rally will culminate with a concert featuring rapper and actor Chris “Ludacris” Bridges.

March On For Voting Rights

March begins 11 a.m., Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, 101 Jackson St. NE, Atlanta. Rally and concert afterward, Centennial Olympic Park, 265 Park Ave. W. NW. marchonforvotingrights.org.

