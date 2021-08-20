Ludacris to headline concert following voting rights march

To commemorate the anniversary of the speech and its call to action, a March on for Voting Rights march, rally and concert will be held in downtown Atlanta on Saturday, Aug. 28. The rally will be one of several across the country calling on Congress to address a recent spate of laws across the nation that critics say restrict voting rights. Scheduled to participate in the march and rally are U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta; Bernice King; former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin; and former NAACP President Ben Jealous.

The event begins with a march starting at historic Ebenezer Baptist Church at 11 a.m. and will continue on to the park. The rally will culminate with a concert featuring rapper and actor Chris “Ludacris” Bridges.