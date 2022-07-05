Lower Your Carbon Footprint by Being Mindful of These Foods

Combined Shape Caption

Lower Your Carbon Footprintby Being Mindful of These Foods.Every year the Earth gets warmer andwarmer due to consistent rising ofgreenhouse gases in our atmosphere.If you want to lower your carbon footprintand adopt a more climate-friendly diet, hereare four food-tips to be mindful of.1. Cut back on red meat consumption.Dana Hunnes of UCLA Sustainability says it costs20 to 80 gallons of water per gram of beef protein.2. Consume less dairy products.The Environmental Protection Agencysays dairy cattle contributes 1.3 percent ofU.S. greenhouse gas emissions. .3. Choosing any type of produce overmeat is better for the environment. .While some produce is more climate-friendlythan others, Chloe Waterman of Friends ofthe Earth says all produce is “low-emissionrelative to animal products.”.4. Unless the food is air-freighted,food miles aren’t a big deal. .Food miles, aka the distance food travelsbetween being grown and being consumed,is not a big contributor to emissions.