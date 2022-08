Combined Shape Caption

Little known facts about Mindy Kaling.Her real name is Vera Chokalingam - she picked Mindy to have a more Americanized name in Hollywood.She's a Dartmouth graduate.This tweet had over 1,000 replies of users pointing out insestuous characters on their favorite shows.Her middle name "Mindy" was inspired by the hit show Mork & Mindy.She was the only female writer for the hit show, "The Office."