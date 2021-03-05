Land lotteries encouraged the settlement of parts of Georgia

The lottery records can be a great source of information and very useful to genealogists.

Lecture topic: Jewish Community in Atlanta

Jeremy Katz, archives director at the Breman Museum and author of “The Jewish Community in Atlanta,” will speak on his book via Zoom at noon on March 17 as part of the DeKalb History Center’s Lunch and Learn series. Go to Dekalbhistory.org for the Zoom link. For more on the Breman Museum and the Jewish archives, go to thebreman.org. You’ll find material on many Atlanta and Georgia Jewish families.

Organizing your genealogy

“Organizing Genealogy” is the cheat sheet insert in the January/February issue of Family Tree Magazine and is well worth studying. The eight-page section is chocked full of ideas for getting your genealogy life organized. It includes how to name your files, questions to be researched, a goal-management worksheet and information on organizing your research. It’s available at familytreemagazine.com or at newsstands.

