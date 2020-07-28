Korn covers Charlie Daniels hit ‘The Devil Went Down to Georgia’

The devil went back down to Georgia, but this time it met the band Korn and rapper Yelawolf.
The metal version of the song, released Tuesday, is just as toe-tapping and infectious as Charlie Daniels’ original.
“We’re very excited to bring you our cover of the late, great Charlie Daniels’ infamous track, ‘The Devil Went Down To Georgia,' " the band wrote on its Bandcamp. “Charlie left a musical legacy that goes beyond just one genre, and we want to honor his talent and influence with our own rendition of his song.”
The Country Music Hall of Famer died July 6 at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee, following a hemorrhagic stroke. He was 83.
Rapper Yelawolf provides vocals on the track.
We’re very excited to bring you our cover of the late, great Charlie Daniels’ infamous track, “The Devil Went Down To Georgia.” It's available on our @Bandcamp page, where 100% of proceeds are going to #AwakeningYouth: https://t.co/mHHbCntsWq— Korn (@Korn) July 28, 2020
The song costs $2 to download from Bandcamp, and all proceeds are being donated to the nonprofit organization Awakening Youth. The charity “empowers young people who have lost regular interaction with a parent to life events such as divorce, addiction, death, and more, to realize positive change in their lives and awaken the motivation to be their best selves,” the band wrote.
Korn is also going live on its Instagram account at 6 p.m. EST today “to talk more about our love for Charlie, Awakening Youth, and to answer some fan questions.”
You can listen to the song on Korn’s Bandcamp by clicking here.