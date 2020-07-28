Korn covers Charlie Daniels hit ‘The Devil Went Down to Georgia’

The metal version of the song, released Tuesday, is just as toe-tapping and infectious as Charlie Daniels’ original.

“We’re very excited to bring you our cover of the late, great Charlie Daniels’ infamous track, ‘The Devil Went Down To Georgia,' " the band wrote on its Bandcamp. “Charlie left a musical legacy that goes beyond just one genre, and we want to honor his talent and influence with our own rendition of his song.”