Jack Harlow speaks on 'White Men Can't Jump' reboot.Best know for rapping, he landed the role as one of the leads int he 1992 classic "White Men Can't Jump."."I just want to kill it. I just want to be good and I want to do everything I can to make it good.” said Harlow in an interview.Harlow has been rapping since he was 12 but didn't get recognition until 2015.His album "The handsome Harlow" put him on the map in the music industry. .Since then, he released 31 singles, two studio albums and has won a Billboard Music Award