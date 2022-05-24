J-Lo Credits Sleep as Her Number One Beauty Regimen. Jennifer Lopez shared some of her beauty secretes with her 209 million followers on Instagram.With Halftime - a Netflix documentary aimed to air June 14th...People couldn’t help but wonder how the triple threat aged so well.“As I slept more and took care of myself, I realized it was about pro-living versus anti-aging,” she said.According to WebMD, skin makes new collagen when you sleep which helps prevent sagging. .Lack of sleep can cause:.- hanging eyelids- swollen eyes- darker undereye circles- paler skin- more wrinkles and fine lines- droopy corners of the mouth- increased skin aging.So it looks like the old saying "beauty sleep" is the real deal!.Experts recommend getting 7 to 9 hours of sleep.