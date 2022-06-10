Combined Shape Caption

It’s official! ‘Martin: The Reunion’ is set to air June 16 on BET+.From 1992 to 1997, “Martin” was comedy gold as the cast captured the black experience.“To be able to sit here thirty years later with this amazing cast that has had such an impact on pop culture is truly a blessing,” Lawrence said. “I am always humbled that the fans still want more of the show and its characters.”.Hosted by comedian Affion Crockett with guest appearances from Snoop Dogg, Tommy Davidson, and more.“Will there be a “Martin” reboot?” asks Crockett. As Lawrence smiles the trailer ends.Catch "Martin: The Reunion" June 16 on BET+