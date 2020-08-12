Inspiration for stocking your at-home bar during quarantine

The folks at Realtor.com rounded up some of the essentials that every DIY bar should have.

For starters, you’re going to want to have a shaker on hand, for the times you “just really need your drink to be shaken and not stirred.” And, as Realtor’s blog notes, shakers come in all sorts of styles, so you can find one that goes well with your home’s design style, whether that’s classic or kitschy.

You can also mix things up with ice molds that will take your cube game to the next level. Chill some oversize cubes that won’t water down your liquor when served on the rocks. Or, check out novelty molds that come in all sorts of shapes from sea animals to stars.

And, of course, a great cocktail is only as good as the glass it is served in. Well, that may be a stretch, but getting some proper glassware will definitely make you feel more legitimate as a bartender. And you don’t have to break the bank to get some fancy speakeasy cocktail glasses. Online retailers like Amazon sell martini glasses, old-fashioned glasses and more, all in the $20-$40 range for a set.

Picking a recipe

If you’re new to shaking and stirring, don’t fret, you’re not alone. The Daily Meal notes that there are a lot of folks testing their drink-making skills lately. That’s why the food website looked at the most popular quarantine cocktail in each state.

“People across the country are trying to get their cocktail fix from their own kitchens. With a little help from search engines, people are looking for everything from frozen daiquiris to martinis, and there are clear trends in each state,” the site notes.

Here in Georgia, people have been searching for sazerac, according to the Daily Meal. The site notes that the “drink is made with cognac, absinthe, one sugar cube and Peychaud’s bitters.” And apparently Georgians like a challenge, because the Daily Meal calls it a “complex drink,” but if you’re up for a challenge, join others in searching for a recipe of your own to try out at home.