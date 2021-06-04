Immigration stories are key to your genealogy research

Except for Native Americans, everybody’s ancestors came here from elsewhere. In your own family narrative, do you pass on any immigration stories to family members? In my own case, my Knott ancestors were in the Jamestown colony of Virginia. My French Huguenot ancestors came to South Carolina around 1700. Other ancestors were of German and Scottish descent and made their way to those places, as well as Pennsylvania and North Carolina. For the others, I just assume they came from the United Kingdom (England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland).

The last to join our family is my brother-in-law, whose ancestors immigrated from Poland, then in the Russian Empire, in 1912.