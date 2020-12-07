Ikea to stop publishing its iconic catalog

The documentary also said Ikea’s catalog was more widely distributed than the Bible or the Quran.

“For 70 years (the catalog has been one of our most unique and iconic products, which has inspired billions of people across the world.” said Konrad Grüss, managing director of Inter IKEA Systems BV. “Media consumption and customer behaviors have changed, and Ikea is already increasing digital investments while volumes and interest in the catalogue have decreased.”