How You Can Tell if Your Computer Has Been Hacked

Here’s How You Can Tell ifYour Computer Has Been, HACKED.Nothing beats being able to surf the internet andfind a much-needed answer in a matter of seconds.Whether it’s work-related, looking up songlyrics, or finding an important how-to article, theease and speed of technology is priceless. .Unfortunately, living in the digitalworld also comes with some risks. .Computers provide malicious people,like hackers, with a gateway to accessingand stealing your personal data. .Here are 10 signs to look out for that couldmean your computer has been hacked.1. Your computer suddenlystarts running slower.2. Your computer is always hotand its fans are constantly running.3. Your computer’s webcam startsrecording at random times. .4. You’re seeing blinking lights, which usuallysignal activity, on your computer when it’s idle. .5. Your apps are runningslow or constantly crashing.6. Your browser has randomadd-ins that you didn’t install. .7. Your webpages are suddenlyfull of pop-up advertisements. .8. Your web browser homepage isdifferent, but you didn’t change it. .9. You’re having trouble accessingwebsites that work fine for other people.10. Your anti-virus software send youa pop-up warning (don’t ignore it!)