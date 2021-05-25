How well do you know US beaches? 5 fun facts as temps rise

Surprising facts about U.S. beaches.1. New Smyrna Beach near Daytona, Florida, has the most shark attacks in the world, There have been at least 320 confirmed shark attacks since 1882.1. New Smyrna Beach near Daytona, Florida, has the most shark attacks in the world, There have been at least 320 confirmed shark attacks since 1882.2. You need to sign a waiver before visiting San Miguel Island off the coast of Southern California, It was once used as a bombing range by the Navy, so there is a possibility of running into unexploded land mines.2. You need to sign a waiver before visiting San Miguel Island off the coast of Southern California, It was once used as a bombing range by the Navy, so there is a possibility of running into unexploded land mines.2. You need to sign a waiver before visiting San Miguel Island off the coast of Southern California, It was once used as a bombing range by the Navy, so there is a possibility of running into unexploded land mines.3. Wild horses roam the beaches of Cumberland Island in Georgia, They also run free on the shores of Assateague Island National Seashore south of Ocean City.3. Wild horses roam the beaches of Cumberland Island in Georgia, They also run free on the shores of Assateague Island National Seashore south of Ocean City.3. Wild horses roam the beaches of Cumberland Island in Georgia, They also run free on the shores of Assateague Island National Seashore south of Ocean City.4. Myrtle Beach in South Carolina is America's most-visited beach, More than 19 million people visit per year.5. Olympic National Park in Washington contains ancient petroglyphs. , The petroglyphs date back to roughly 10,000 to 14,000 BC.6. A beach bar called the Flora-Bama Lounge straddles two states, Florida and Alabama. , The legendary honky-tonk bar has five stages of live music, frozen cocktails and events such as the Mullet Toss fish-throwing contest