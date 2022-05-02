How to train for the AJC Peachtree Road Race , in-person or virtually.Running a 10K is no easy feat. .But the Atlanta Track Club’s In-Training programcan help you meet your goals whether you’re preparing for your first race. or attempting to take home a ranked award.The 11 week program can help with at-home or in-person training.The plan combines long structured workouts along with midweek workouts led by certified coaches. .Along with the workouts, , there’s also an online platform to build community while training for the world’s largest 10k race. .It should be noted that the program does not provide entry into the Road Race.Participants must be 18 or older, , but those under the age of 16 can participate if accompanied by a parent who has signed a release