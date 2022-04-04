How to train for the AJC Peachtree Road Race in-person or virtually

The program can help with at-home or in-person training for $85 and $105 respectively. The 11-week plan combines long structured workouts along with midweek workouts led by certified coaches. Plus, the workouts can help you stay in shape throughout the spring and summer, not just for the Peachtree Road Race.

For the 2022 program, during the week, small group workouts are held throughout the city and running and walking experts provide digital learning opportunities on Tuesday evenings at 8 p.m. Larger and longer workouts are held at three locations on Saturdays.