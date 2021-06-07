How to train for the AJC Peachtree Road Race in-person or virtually

Explore AJC Peachtree Road Race 2021

The program can help with at-home or in-person training for $75 and $90 respectively. The 11-week plan includes a combination of long structured workouts and supplementary midweek workouts. These assist participants in achieving their goals with community support or at home. Plus, the workouts don’t only prepare you for the AJC Peachtree Roadrace but any summer 5K or 10K.

For the 2021 program, there is virtual and in-person training with certified coaches. The leaders guide participants and keep them accountable. Local running and walking experts give digital learning opportunities on Tuesday evenings. During the week, small group workouts occur throughout the city. Bigger, long workouts are held at two locations on Saturdays.