How to save big in retirement

Take a safe driving course

While studies have reviewed the safety of driving while aging, there are discounts to be had for taking a defensive driving course as an older adult. AAA’s Roadwise is one such program. AARP also offers one and it may be discounted. Both programs are offered online and provide tips on how to adjust to age-related physical changes.

Explore 13 discounts and deals available for seniors right now

Nix unneeded insurance

Some forms of insurance are required, such as car insurance and homeowners/renter’s insurance. But others may be worth cutting loose.

If you don’t have any dependents or debt, your life insurance policy could be worth letting go of. If you’ve stopped working for income, you may consider halting disability insurance, too. Next Avenue reported it may be a complicated process, however, so consider the decision with a financial advisor.

Freeze property taxes

Georgia offers several options for people age 62 and older or 65 and older to take advantage of homestead exemptions.

If their income and their spouse’s income isn’t over $10,000 for the previous year, people who are 65 and older may claim a $4,000 exemption from all county ad valorem taxes. People age 62 and older can claim another exception for educational purposes.