How to help people affected by unrest in Afghanistan

Since 1994, Child Foundation has provided basic necessities to children living in poverty or hardship, enhancing the quality of life for these children as well as their respective families. You can donate at www.childfoundation.org/page/afghanistan-crisis-fund-for-emergency-assistance.

Global Giving

GlobalGiving is working closely with its partners on the ground to get emergency support to people in Afghanistan. Your donation will go to vetted nonprofits working in the region to keep women, children and activists safe. The organization has a $3 million goal. You can donate at www.globalgiving.org/projects/afghanistan-emergency-fund/.

Save the Children

According to its website, Save the Children has been a leading charity in Afghanistan since 1976, reaching more than 1.6 million Afghans in 2020. “We will not abandon our work, staff, or the communities we’ve served. Our commitment to protecting children remains unchanged.” You can donate at www.savethechildren.org/us/where-we-work/afghanistan.

World Help

Founded in 1991, World Help is a faith-based humanitarian organization that serves the physical and spiritual needs of people in impoverished communities around the world. It provides humanitarian, medical and educational assistance, and ensures access to clean water to as many communities as possible. A donation of $35 will provide a week’s worth of emergency food and water for one refugee in Afghanistan, its website states. You can donate at https://worldhelp.net/.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not endorsing or vouching for any of these groups. The list is a starting point for your own research. Online tools are available to help you evaluate charities, including Charity Navigator and Network for Good.