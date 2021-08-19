ajc logo
X

How to help people affected by unrest in Afghanistan

Caption
Uganda Agrees to Take In 2,000 Refugees , Fleeing Afghanistan.Uganda Agrees to Take In 2,000 Refugees , Fleeing Afghanistan.On August 15, Taliban militants took power in Afghanistan. Days later, Uganda said it would take in 2,000 refugees fleeing the country. .On August 17, the first group of 500 Afghan refugees are expected to arrive at Entebbe Airport.On August 17, the first group of 500 Afghan refugees are expected to arrive at Entebbe Airport.Refugee Minister Esther Anyakun told the BBC that the deal came after a request from the US government.Refugee Minister Esther Anyakun told the BBC that the deal came after a request from the US government.On August 15, Kabul fell to Taliban control, prompting Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to flee the country.On August 15, Kabul fell to Taliban control, prompting Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to flee the country.Many desperate residents then headed to the airport where US troops were organising evacuations for foreigners and vulnerable Afghans.The rapid advance of the Taliban has caused tens of thousands of people to flee their homes.According to the BBC, Uganda is already currently home to around 1.3 million people who have fled conflict or other disasters.According to the BBC, Uganda is already currently home to around 1.3 million people who have fled conflict or other disasters.Uganda has the largest population of refugees in any country in Africa, and the third largest in the world.Uganda has the largest population of refugees in any country in Africa, and the third largest in the world.The BBC reports that over 90% of refugees living in Uganda originally fled from the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan.The BBC reports that over 90% of refugees living in Uganda originally fled from the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan.Refugees live in settlements or villages alongside local residents and some are given plots of land and allowed to work

National & World News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Both people fleeing the Taliban and those forced to stay in the country will need assistance

“The need in Afghanistan is overwhelming and growing fast as conflict escalates and drives more than 393,000 newly displaced people from their homes,” Atlanta-based relief organization CARE states on its website. “They need food, water, shelter, and protection.”

In the week since the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan, the country has erupted into disarray. The Taliban took control of Kabul this weekend as the United States continued to withdraw its forces, diplomats, allies and Afghans who worked with the coalition over the course of the 20-year war.

Explore‘Heart and soul are there’: Afghan Americans face pains of a country left behind

CARE is collecting donations for its Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund to feed, shelter and protect people displaced by the conflict. You can donate at www.care.org.

CARE isn’t the only organization accepting donations for Afghanistan.

Child Foundation

Since 1994, Child Foundation has provided basic necessities to children living in poverty or hardship, enhancing the quality of life for these children as well as their respective families. You can donate at www.childfoundation.org/page/afghanistan-crisis-fund-for-emergency-assistance.

Global Giving

GlobalGiving is working closely with its partners on the ground to get emergency support to people in Afghanistan. Your donation will go to vetted nonprofits working in the region to keep women, children and activists safe. The organization has a $3 million goal. You can donate at www.globalgiving.org/projects/afghanistan-emergency-fund/.

ExploreAtlanta-based CARE aims to get staff out of Afghanistan

Save the Children

According to its website, Save the Children has been a leading charity in Afghanistan since 1976, reaching more than 1.6 million Afghans in 2020. “We will not abandon our work, staff, or the communities we’ve served. Our commitment to protecting children remains unchanged.” You can donate at www.savethechildren.org/us/where-we-work/afghanistan.

ExploreHow you can help victims of the Haiti earthquake

World Help

Founded in 1991, World Help is a faith-based humanitarian organization that serves the physical and spiritual needs of people in impoverished communities around the world. It provides humanitarian, medical and educational assistance, and ensures access to clean water to as many communities as possible. A donation of $35 will provide a week’s worth of emergency food and water for one refugee in Afghanistan, its website states. You can donate at https://worldhelp.net/.

ExploreGeorgia gov open to accepting Afghanistan refugees after Taliban takeover

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not endorsing or vouching for any of these groups. The list is a starting point for your own research. Online tools are available to help you evaluate charities, including Charity Navigator and Network for Good.

In Other News
1
Afghanistan war unpopular amid chaotic pullout: AP-NORC poll
2
The Latest: Hungary evacuates 2 dozen nationals from Kabul
3
Macy's outlook brightens after bounce-back second quarter
4
WHO Africa: COVID-19 booster shots make 'mockery' of equity
5
Afghans protest Taliban in emerging challenge to their rule
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top