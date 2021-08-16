How you can help victims of the Haiti earthquake

To learn more about UNICEF USA’s support for Haiti victims or to make a donation, visit its website at www.unicefusa.org/HaitiEarthquake.

For those wanting to help Haiti’s earthquake victims, CNN’s Impact Your World has compiled a list of donation opportunities to help those affected by the crisis. Here are those organizations and others seeking donations:

Airlink

Airlink is a nonprofit organization providing airlift of emergency supplies and relief workers for 130+ aid organizations responding to disasters and other humanitarian crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic, occurring around the world. You can donate at https://airlinkflight.org/donate/.

American Jewish World Service

American Jewish World Service is the first and only Jewish organization dedicated solely to ending poverty and promoting human rights in the developing world. You can donate at https://ajws.org/.

American Red Cross

Red Cross volunteers and staff work to deliver vital services — from providing relief and support to those in crisis, to helping you be prepared to respond in emergencies. You can donate at https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html/.

Americares

Americares is a health-focused relief and development organization that saves lives and improves health for people affected by poverty or disaster. You can donate at https://www.americares.org/.

CARE | Cooperative For Assistance And Relief Everywhere

CARE is a leading humanitarian organization fighting global poverty. The group also delivers emergency aid to survivors of war and natural disasters and helps people rebuild their lives.

Catholic Relief Services

CRS’ mission is to assist impoverished and disadvantaged people overseas, working in the spirit of Catholic social teaching to promote the sacredness of human life and the dignity of the human person. Although its mission is rooted in the Catholic faith, its operations serve people based solely on need, regardless of race, religion or ethnicity. You can donate at www.crs.org/.

Convoy of Hope

Convoy of Hope works through churches, businesses, government agencies and other nonprofits to provide help and hope to those who are impoverished, hungry and hurting. You can donate at https://convoyofhope.org/donate/disaster-services/.

CORE | Community Organized Relief Efforts

CORE’s programs revolve around building healthier and safer neighborhoods to mitigate the scale of devastation caused by disaster. You can donate at www.coreresponse.org/.

Doctors Without Borders

Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières helps people worldwide where the need is greatest, delivering emergency medical aid to people affected by conflict, epidemics, disasters or exclusion from health care. You can donate at www.doctorswithoutborders.org/.

Global Empowerment Mission

GEM has supported missions in 28 countries, and all 50 states. For 20 years, the team has assisted in more than 295 missions around the world, from the 1999 Kosovo Crisis, the earthquake in Haiti in 2010 to the current 2020 pandemic. You can donate at www.globalempowermentmission.org/financials/how-to-donate/.

Hope for Haiti

Hope for Haiti’s mission is to improve the quality of life for the Haitian people, particularly children, through education, nutrition and health care. You can donate at https://hopeforhaiti.com/.

Humanity & Inclusion

Humanity & Inclusion works alongside people with disabilities and in vulnerable populations, taking action and bearing witness in order to respond to their essential needs, improve their living conditions and promote respect for their dignity and fundamental rights. You can donate at www.hi-us.org/.

JDC | American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee Inc.

JDC, the first Jewish organization in the United States to give large-scale funding for international relief, works in nearly 70 countries to alleviate hunger and hardship. You can donate at www.jdc.org/.

Mercy Corps

Mercy Corps helps people survive and get back on their feet when natural disaster strikes, economies collapse or conflict erupts. Mercy Corps’ team in Haiti has mobilized and is working quickly to understand the extent of damage and emerging needs. You can donate at www.mercycorps.org/.

Project HOPE

As a global health and humanitarian relief organization, Project HOPE’s mission is to place power in the hands of health care workers to save lives across the globe. You can donate at www.projecthope.org/.

Save the Children

Save the Children invests in childhood in times of crisis and for our future. In the United States and around the world, Save the Children gives children a healthy start, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. You can donate at www.savethechildren.org/.

Team Rubicon

Team Rubicon unites the skills and experiences of military veterans with first responders to provide disaster relief to those affected by natural disasters, both domestic or international. You can donate at https://teamrubiconusa.org/.

World Central Kitchen

World Central Kitchen began as a response to the 2010 earthquake in Haiti and was founded with the belief that food can be an agent of change. The group has expanded globally and developed into a group of chefs creating smart solutions to hunger and poverty. You can donate at https://wck.org/.

World Vision

World Vision is a Christian humanitarian organization dedicated to working with children, families, and their communities worldwide to reach their full potential by tackling the root causes of poverty and injustice. You can donate at www.worldvision.org/.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not endorsing or vouching for any of these groups. The list is a starting point for your own research. Online tools are available to help you evaluate charities, including Charity Navigator and Network for Good.