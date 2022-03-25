How the COVID-19 pandemic , has changed the workplace.Economists and researchers believe working in the United States will never "return to normal" after the COVID-19 pandemic. .Anu Madgavkar, a partner and researcher at the McKinsey Global Institute, says that jobs which require close human contact will see the most dramatic transformation. .Anu Madgavkar, a partner and researcher at the McKinsey Global Institute, says that jobs which require close human contact will see the most dramatic transformation. .According to Madgavkar, many of these sectors will look to e-commerce or automation in the post-pandemic world. .There’s a drive toward wanting to manage risks and limit the number of people that can spread infections, Anu Madgavkar, partner and researcher at the McKinsey Global Institute, via NBC.Companies are also thinking more about how to streamline their cost base and operating structures, and fewer people want to work in a traditional, in-person setting, Anu Madgavkar, partner and researcher at the McKinsey Global Institute, via NBC.According to McKinsey research, over 100 million workers will have to seek a new career due to pandemic-induced labor disruptions. .Anthony Klotz, an organizational psychologist and professor at Texas A&M University, believes the tightening labor market will drive companies to focus on employee well-being. .Anthony Klotz, an organizational psychologist and professor at Texas A&M University, believes the tightening labor market will drive companies to focus on employee well-being. .Klotz suggests this could take the form of more paid time off, flexible hours and other benefits to create a healthier work culture. .Klotz suggests this could take the form of more paid time off, flexible hours and other benefits to create a healthier work culture. .Karin Kimbrough, LinkedIn’s chief economist, believes that Gen Z's role in the workforce has been accelerated by the pandemic.In the age of COVID, younger employees are looking for purpose, a reason to feel attached to a particular company and we’re seeing more companies, as a result, strengthen their approach to sustainability and comment on political issues… you didn’t see that 10 years ago, Karin Kimbrough, LinkedIn Chief Economist, via NBC News.In the age of COVID, younger employees are looking for purpose, a reason to feel attached to a particular company and we’re seeing more companies, as a result, strengthen their approach to sustainability and comment on political issues… you didn’t see that 10 years ago, Karin Kimbrough, LinkedIn Chief Economist, via NBC News