Why sooner is better than later to declare war on Bradford pear

A: By all means, declare war! Those seedlings are only the first vanguard of a Bradford pear invasion. You know that the tree has no thorns. But when a Bradford pear blooms near another variety, like ‘Chanticleer’, ’Cleveland Select’ or ‘Autumn Blaze’, it produces seeds. When those seeds sprout, they produce small shrubby trees adorned with wicked thorns! The thorns are 2-3 inches long and can penetrate a tractor tire or the sole of a shoe. The seedling roots interlace with their neighbors such that after a few years, the only way to remove them is with large machinery. If you can control the roots with herbicide when the Bradford pear seedlings are young, you’ll save yourself from a heaping helping of aggravation. You’ll have more time to sit on your front porch and enjoy the smells and sounds of country living. More than 500 people have signed a petition to ban the sale of Bradford pears in Georgia. Details at bit.ly/GAbradpet.

Q: My Coral Bell azaleas have become tall and leggy, reaching about 7 feet tall. I would like to maintain them at 4 feet. How much can I prune them and get them to branch out? Will they survive a drastic pruning? They are in a very shady area. Mickey Baskett, email