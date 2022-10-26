Why do Japanese beetles attack some crape myrtles and not others?

A: They should be at least a foot away from the house foundation to prevent termite access. Otherwise, mulch away!

Q: I have had a new lawn since June and want to save it from moles. Will the cold drive them deeper underground? Would early spring be a better time to tackle this problem? Jane McLean, email

A: Moles are frustrating to control. There are no effective repellents. Chewing gum, mothballs and battery-powered vibrators are equally useless. Poisoning grubs only makes moles dig more vigorously as they search for earthworms. It is difficult to be successful with trapping and poisons without a lot of experience. I think my longtime suggestion to simply walk on the raised tunnels to crush them is easiest for homeowners to accomplish. If you walk the tunnels regularly and firmly, moles will seek other places to live.

