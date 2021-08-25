Wasps are frantically looking for food to feed their families

A: I am not sure there are more this year than last year, but it is the nature of yellow jackets and wasps to be more visible and aggressive in the fall. They are supplying an ever-growing family of baby insects. The workers are desperately looking for sugars and proteins to feed the offspring. In spring, they might have let you move a piece of watermelon without a fight, but now the melon represents survival for their colony. But even though the insects fight you for food now, they will all surely die in the first hard frost. Only a couple of fertilized queens will be able to drag themselves to a nearby rotten log or leaf pile to overwinter and start a new colony next spring.

Q: This is my first year growing pumpkins. So far, I have four healthy-looking pumpkins and a little one covered in black fuzz. What caused this? Beth Peck, email