Wait until May to move daffodils

Q: When is the proper time to relocate daffodils within my yard? Seymour Levine, email
A: The best time is in early May when the foliage has mostly turned yellow. Daffodil leaves naturally fade away during the summer after absorbing the sun’s energy in the weeks after they bloom. Shake the dirt off the bulbs you unearth. This allows you to see how many large mature bulbs you have and how many small ones, which need another growing season before flowering. In their new spot, loosen the soil thoroughly and mix in some Milorganite, Holly Tone or Dr. Earth fertilizer according to label directions. Plant your bulbs so the top is a couple of inches below the soil surface.
Q: I’m a mother with young children and an avid wannabe gardener. Should I remove all the leaves from my hybrid tea roses when I prune them this month? I already removed the leaves in December and the plants put out new foliage because the weather was so mild! Mary Krupa, Augusta
A: There is no need to remove the leaves. Your rose needs all of them it can produce. If the weather turns really cold, some may freeze off but it’s nothing to worry about.
Q: We recently removed some Leyland cypress trees. We went to a plant nursery and saw a beautiful tree called Pinus contorta ‘Chief Joseph’. This tree turns a vibrant yellow in winter. The price is $677. Do you have any thoughts about its viability in Georgia? Liz Wester, email
A: Yowza, that’s a lot of money! I think planting it here would be a major gamble and I predict you would lose. This pine is common in northwestern California. It can tolerate Georgia winters, but Georgia summers are a different matter. Our heat and humidity would be a huge challenge. If you like yellow shrubs and have extra money burning a hole in your pocket, consider Polar Gold, Berckman’s Gold or Forever Goldy arborvitae.
Q: I still have black sooty stuff on my crape myrtle from last summer. What is it and how do I get rid of it? Tammy Levengood, email
A: I think it’s leftover sooty mold that grew on the honeydew produced by crape myrtle aphids last year. It should gradually wash off in the rain, but you can speed up the process by spraying the trunks with a soap mixture. Do not use dish detergent. Mix 5 tablespoons of Ivory liquid soap with a gallon of water, spray the tree, let it soak for a few minutes and then rinse the soap and sooty mold off.
