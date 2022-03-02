Wait until May to move daffodils

A: Yowza, that’s a lot of money! I think planting it here would be a major gamble and I predict you would lose. This pine is common in northwestern California. It can tolerate Georgia winters, but Georgia summers are a different matter. Our heat and humidity would be a huge challenge. If you like yellow shrubs and have extra money burning a hole in your pocket, consider Polar Gold, Berckman’s Gold or Forever Goldy arborvitae.

Q: I still have black sooty stuff on my crape myrtle from last summer. What is it and how do I get rid of it? Tammy Levengood, email

A: I think it’s leftover sooty mold that grew on the honeydew produced by crape myrtle aphids last year. It should gradually wash off in the rain, but you can speed up the process by spraying the trunks with a soap mixture. Do not use dish detergent. Mix 5 tablespoons of Ivory liquid soap with a gallon of water, spray the tree, let it soak for a few minutes and then rinse the soap and sooty mold off.

