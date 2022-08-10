Use insecticide dust to control yellow jackets

A: Fertilizer isn’t the answer. With daytime temperatures in the 80s and 90s, it’s just too hot for fescue to grow well. Nights are not cool enough for fescue to recover from daytime heat. I think you could apply Ironite now to make the grass green with soluble iron. Irrigate to avoid wilting, but only to supplement natural rainfall, not to exceed 1 inch of water per week.

Q: Each of my four hummingbird feeders holds 60 ounces of food. I see lots of birds feeding all day and the feeders must be refilled every three days. I live in the country and have only one large butterfly bush in my landscape. People are amazed at the number of birds. Can you explain why? Earl Saunders, email

A: As my mother would say when remarking on another’s success: “It must come from good clean living!” Congratulations!

